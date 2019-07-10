Adopt a plant for free from Hampton Court Palace Flower Show

Ever wondered what happens to all the beautiful blooms displayed at Hampton Court Flower Show? Well, you can rest assured none of the fine flowers will go to waste, thanks to a huge plant recycling scheme run by the Royal Horticultural Society.

They’re letting Londoners adopt the show-stopping greenery for free and take them home. Thousands of plants and materials from one of the world’s most prestigious flower shows will be up for grabs at Morden Hall Park on Saturday July 27. All you need to do to bag one is fill out a Wayward Plant adoption form, saying how you’ll care for your new green addition and where it will live.

Thousands of plants will be up for grabs, but you better get your skates on. They'll be given out on a first come, first served basis and are expected to go quickly.

As well as the public adoption scheme, thousands of other blooms from the flower show for the show will be given to community spaces and school gardens. Sounds blooming marvellous.

House of Wayward Plants will be at Modern Hall Park on Saturday Jul 27. Get there early to avoid disappointment!

