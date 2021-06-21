[title]
London’s most popular Afghan barbecue specialist (not a massively crowded field, to be fair) Cue Point has today announced a major new social enterprise to help refugees.
Cue Point Kitchen will create a ‘kitchen for change’, inviting Lonon’s refugees and immigrants to learn about running a business in hospitality, how to cook Cue Point’s food and other essential skills to give them a leg up in the restaurant and catering industry.
Mursal Saiq, co-founder of Cue Point, explained the reasoning behind the initiative: ‘So many [refugees] fall into the lower rungs of the hospitality industry as it’s the largest employer of racialised individuals in the UK. But at the lower levels [there is] no growth in generational wealth or prospects.’ In other words, you might get a job, but you won’t get a career, and, as the last year has demonstrated, you will remain among the absolutely most vulnerable employees in the capital.