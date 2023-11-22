London
Support us
Popular citiesBrowse all cities
Timeout
Support us

Get us in your inbox

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

Search
Covent Garden performers, 2023
Photo: Covent Garden Street Performers Association

After 400 years, could street performers disappear from Covent Garden?

A Westminster Council meeting next month will decide the fate of performance in Covent Garden

Andrzej Lukowski
Written by
Andrzej Lukowski
Advertising

To the outside eye, Covent Garden and its street performers would seem to have a happy, harmonious relationship. The first recorded instance of an outdoor performance there dates back to 1662 and there’s a mention of a puppet show in the diary of Samuel Pepys. 

These days a professional core of around 30 performers are members of the Covent Garden Street Performers’ Association: they’re the people you see performing magic shows and whatnot to crowds of generally delighted tourists.

But the Association has now sounded the alarm over the end of street performance. Their demise could be a result of the enforcement of a stringent licensing scheme for street performers that Westminster Council officially passed two years ago, but has never actually been clamped down on. A vote on whether the licenses should be enforced – that is to say, backed up by the police – is due December 4.

The three rule changes are essentially this. A ban on street performers plus their audiences taking up more than five square metres – an obvious problem as almost all performances take up more space than this. A ban on amplification, which would hit magicians who use microphones. And a ban on dangerous props that would force magician and jugglers with spotless safety records to tone down their sets.

Technically none of this actually means anyone is banned, but it would make things vastly more difficult for Covent Garden performers. Aside from diminishing the quality of their shows, the tiny performance space would be almost impossible to maintain control over. If police were to set about vigorously enforcing it, it’s hard to see what performers could realistically do. 

The performers are apparently popular locally: a petition apparently found 99 percent of local shops oppose the rule change. 

They’re hoping the council feels the same way. There are three potential options on the table for December 4: discontinue the scheme entirely, limit where it is in effect, or give the police more resources to enforce the law and move street performers on.  You have to hope they choose sensibly, if they go for option three the odds are strong that street performers will leave for good, leaving Covent Garden in the hands of those awful living statues, who are exempt from all this.

If you feel strongly about saving street performances in Covent Garden, here’s a petition in support of the performers that will be delivered to Westminster Council on November 24.

The best new London theatre to book for in 2023 and 2024.

The best open-air theatre in London.

Stay in the loop: sign up for our free Time Out London newsletter for the best of the city, straight to your inbox.

Share the story

Popular on Time Out

    You may also like
    You may also like
    Advertising

    Get us in your inbox

    Loading animation
    Déjà vu! We already have this email. Try another?

    By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

    🙌 Awesome, you're subscribed!

    Thanks for subscribing! Look out for your first newsletter in your inbox soon!

    Time Out

    About us

    Contact us

    Time Out products

    Site Map
    © 2023 Time Out England Limited and affiliated companies owned by Time Out Group Plc. All rights reserved. Time Out is a registered trademark of Time Out Digital Limited.