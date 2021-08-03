Faced with buying the old residence of William Bligh, you might have at least a couple of questions. Firstly, who on earth was William Bligh? Second, what’s with the boat-themed garden terrace?

Conveniently, those two questions are linked. Bligh, the captain of the HMS Bounty, was famously the victim of a mutiny on April 28 1789. He was set adrift on a small boat with 18 loyal crew members, and all but one survived Bligh’s attempt to navigate more than 4,000 miles to safety.

Of course, you’ll know all this already if you’ve seen any one of the five feature films or the stage musical about the Bounty – but I hadn’t, so I’ll assume I’m not the only one mostly unaware of Bligh’s tale.

Armed with that historical context, the boat-themed garden terrace in Bligh’s old house now seems a sensible, if not essential, feature. Bligh lived at the property, a historic Georgian home on Lambeth Road (opposite the Imperial War Museum) for more than a decade following the 1789 mutiny before moving to Australia. And if you don’t believe me, there’s a blue plaque to prove it.

But whether you’re a Bligh superfan or not, the South Bank property is also just a very, very lovely house. According to the Boomin listing, the property is described listing as ‘one of London's most historic houses, boasting five floors of uniquely decorated living space, five self-contained bedrooms and three receptions.’ It also has a roof terrace and a music and cinema room.

With all that history, in such a central location and, of course, with its boat-themed garden terrace, it’s no wonder that the house is going for a price that’s a little on the large side. It’s listed for £2.25 million, which might leave most of us a little cast out at sea.

Take a peek at some shots of the property:

