Ever wanted to live in the same flat as gold medal-winning Olympic diver Tom Daley? To walk the same stairs, clean the same windows, maybe even cook in the same oven that he once did? For the somewhat (but not really) modest price of £999,999, a Dairy Milk choccy bar short of a million pounds, all that could be yours.

Besides once being the abode of Daley, the Southwark apartment also has many of the practical features one would usually look for in a new pad. A third floor flat in the Apollo Building, it has three terraces with views to the south, east and west, and ceiling-high sliding doors. Covering 962 square feet overall, it has two double bedrooms and two bathrooms and is also a stones-throw from London Bridge Station and Borough Market.

Daley, for anyone new to Earth, shot to fame as a twelve year old competing for Team GB at the 2008 Beijing Olympics. Last week he won his first Olympic gold medal in the men’s synchronised 10m platform with Matty Lee.

Daley lived in the Southwark apartment from 2014 to 2018. Upon selling the flat, he tweeted: “So many memories from this place. Hopefully, it will find a lovely new owner.”

Daley currently lives with his husband Dustin Lance Black, an Oscar-winning film maker, and their son Robbie. They still live in Southwark, and aren’t the only celebrities in the area. Golden Globe winning actress Ruth Wilson, fashion designer Zandra Rhodes and Norman Ackroyd, artist and printmaker, all live in or around Southwark.

If you’re genuinely interested in the old apartment of Daley, which is fair because he’s as much of a national treasure as you really can be, it’s currently listed by estate agents Dexters.

Here are a few pics of the property itself:

Credit: Dexters

Credit: Dexters

Credit: Dexters

Credit: Dexters

