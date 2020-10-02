[title]
After months of lockdown, we’ve just about got our heads around leaving our flats. We can’t quite believe that holidays in the UK are officially back on the agenda, and now even trips abroad are a reality again. On July 10, the government removed travel restrictions on a sizeable list of countries, for travellers who live in England, and it currently includes around 60 destinations.
The list is changing all the time, with new countries being added and others being taken off with little notice. Spain, Belgium, Bahamas, France, Aruba, Malta, Monaco, the Netherlands, the Turks and Caicos Islands, Croatia, Austria, Trinidad and Tobago, Switzerland, Jamaica, the Czech Republic, mainland Portugal, Hungary, French Polynesia and Réunion were all recently removed, due to rising cases in those destinations.
Since September 24, travellers returning from Denmark, Iceland, Slovakia and Curaçao have had to self-isolate. And as of October 3, those coming back from Poland, Turkey and Bonaire, St Eustatius and Saba will be required to quarantine too.
Instead of the previous two-way ‘air bridge’ agreement, whereby other countries would remove restrictions on UK visitors arriving in exchange for access for their citizens to the UK, the new ‘travel corridor’ approach will only remove the mandatory 14-day self-isolation period on return to the UK – and only for English residents. The rules vary in Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland. All arrivals will also need to provide contact details on arriving home via air, rail or sea.
The aim is to allow smoother travel between countries with similar or lower rates of infection. Travellers entering England from a ‘low-risk’ country won’t face a 14-day lockdown, while those travelling from ‘higher-risk’ countries will still be allowed to enter but will have to self-isolate on arrival.
Despite these changes, the Foreign Office does still ‘currently advise British nationals against all but essential international travel’ for all destinations that aren’t on the ‘safe’ list.
So where might you be able to plan a late-summer holiday? Here’s the full list of destinations exempt from quarantine requirements:
Akrotiri and Dhekelia
Anguilla
Antigua and Barbuda
Australia
Barbados
Bermuda
British Antarctic Territory
British Indian Ocean Territory
British Virgin Islands
Brunei
Cayman Islands
The Channel Islands
Cuba
Cyprus
Estonia
Dominica
Falkland Islands
Faroe Islands
Fiji
Finland
Gibraltar
Germany
Greece (excluding the islands of Lesvos, Tinos, Serifos, Mykonos, Santorini, Crete and Zante)
Greenland
Grenada
Hong Kong
Ireland
The Isle of Man
Italy
Japan
Latvia
Liechtenstein
Lithuania
Macao (Macau)
Malaysia
Mauritius
Montserrat
New Caledonia
New Zealand
Norway
Pitcairn, Henderson, Ducie and Oeno Islands
Portugal (only the Azores and Madeira – not the mainland)
San Marino
Seychelles
Singapore
South Korea
South Georgia and the South Sandwich Islands
St Barthélemy
St Helena, Ascension and Tristan da Cunha
St Kitts and Nevis
St Lucia
St Pierre and Miquelon
St Vincent and the Grenadines
Sweden
Taiwan
Thailand
Vatican City State
Vietnam
Expect the list to continue to change over the next few weeks.
Major European destinations on the list include Italy and Greece. Spain, mainland Portugal and France have now been removed following an increase in cases.
It’s important to point out that the list also includes countries like Australia that are still not accepting travellers from the UK, so check your destination carefully before booking that trip.
Nevertheless, as long as you’re happy with the safety measures being taken by airlines, a week or two snoozing on a beach in the Mediterranean could still play a starring role in your summer. Pass the sun cream!
