Air bridges: English travellers can now visit these 70 countries
The UK government has now removed travel restrictions for more than 70 destinations – with some notable exclusions
After months of lockdown, we’ve just about got our heads around leaving our flats. We can’t quite believe that holidays in the UK are officially back on the agenda, and now even trips abroad are a reality again. On July 10, the government removed travel restrictions on a sizeable list of countries, for travellers who live in England, and the list has been expanded to now include more than 70 destinations.
The list is changing all the time, with new countries being added and others being taken off with little notice. Spain, Belgium and the Bahamas were all recently removed, due to rising cases in those destinations. As of August 15, people visiting or returning to the UK from France, Aruba, Malta, Monaco, the Netherlands and the Turks and Caicos Islands must also now quarantine themselves for 14 days. It was announced today (August 20) that people travelling to or from Croatia, Austria and Trinidad and Tobago must self-isolate.
Instead of the previous two-way ‘air bridge’ agreement, whereby other countries would remove restrictions on UK visitors arriving in exchange for access for their citizens to the UK, the new ‘travel corridor’ approach will only remove the mandatory 14-day self-isolation period on return to the UK – and only for English residents. The rules vary in Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland. All arrivals will also need to provide contact details on arriving home via air, rail or sea.
The aim is to allow smoother travel between countries with similar or lower rates of infection. Travellers entering England from a ‘low-risk’ country won’t face a 14-day lockdown, while those travelling from ‘higher-risk’ countries will still be allowed to enter but will have to self-isolate on arrival.
Despite these changes, the Foreign Office does still ‘currently advise British nationals against all but essential international travel’ for all destinations that aren’t on the ‘safe’ list.
So where might you be able to plan a late-summer holiday? Here’s the full list of destinations exempt from quarantine requirements:
Akrotiri and Dhekelia
Anguilla
Antigua and Barbuda
Australia
Barbados
Bermuda
Bonaire, St Eustatius and Saba
British Antarctic Territory
British Indian Ocean Territory
British Virgin Islands
Cayman Islands
The Channel Islands
Curaçao
Cyprus
Czech Republic
Denmark
Estonia
Dominica
Falkland Islands
Faroe Islands
Fiji
Finland
French Polynesia
Gibraltar
Germany
Greece
Greenland
Grenada
Guadeloupe
Hong Kong
Hungary
Iceland
Ireland
The Isle of Man
Italy
Jamaica
Japan
Latvia
Liechtenstein
Lithuania
Macao (Macau)
Mauritius
Montserrat
New Caledonia
New Zealand
Norway
Pitcairn, Henderson, Ducie and Oeno Islands
Poland
Portugal
Reunion
San Marino
Seychelles
Slovakia
Slovenia
South Korea
South Georgia and the South Sandwich Islands
St Barthélemy
St Helena, Ascension and Tristan da Cunha
St Kitts and Nevis
St Lucia
St Pierre and Miquelon
St Vincent and the Grenadines
Switzerland
Taiwan
Turkey
Vatican City State
Vietnam
Expect the list to continue to change over the next few weeks.
Major European destinations on the list include Italy and Greece. Portugal was added to the list on August 20, while both Spain and France have now been removed following an increase in cases.
It’s important to point out that the list also includes countries like Australia that are still not accepting travellers from the UK, so check your destination carefully before booking that trip.
Nevertheless, as long as you’re happy with the safety measures being taken by airlines, a week or two snoozing on a beach in the Mediterranean could still play a starring role in your summer. Pass the sun cream!
Rather stay closer to home? Camping and holidays in England are now allowed.
Here’s our pick of the best road trips in the UK, amazing UK holiday homes with swimming pools and cool sites for parking your campervan.Share the story