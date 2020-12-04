[title]
After months of lockdown, we’d only just about got our heads around leaving our flats. We couldn’t quite believe that holidays in the UK were officially back on the agenda, and then even trips abroad became a reality again. In July, the government removed travel restrictions on a sizeable list of countries, for travellers who live in England.
During November’s national lockdown, both domestic and overseas holidays were banned, with only those travelling for ‘business or education’ reasons exempt. However, as of December 2, there is no ban on international travel – even for those in the worst-affected, Tier 3 areas.
The list of countries you can currently visit without having to quarantine on your return is changing all the time, with new nations being added and others being taken off with little notice. Spain, France, Malta, Croatia, mainland Portugal, Turkey, Italy, Germany and Sweden were all recently removed, due to rising cases in those destinations.
Since November 14, travellers returning from Greece (excluding the less-affected islands of Rhodes, Crete, Corfu, Kos and Zakynthos) have had to self-isolate. As of November 28, those coming back from Estonia and Latvia have had to quarantine. By contrast, anyone travelling from Bhutan, Timor-Leste, Mongolia, Aruba and a handful of Pacific islands (Samoa, Kiribati, Micronesia, Tonga, Vanuatu and the Solomon Islands) have no longer had to.
As of December 5, ‘high-value’ business travellers will be exempt from quarantine when returning to England from any country. Certain performing arts professionals, TV production staff, journalists and recently signed elite sportspeople will also no longer have to self-isolate.
Instead of the previous two-way ‘air bridge’ agreement, whereby other countries would remove restrictions on UK visitors arriving in exchange for access for their citizens to the UK, the new ‘travel corridor’ approach only removes the mandatory 14-day self-isolation period on return to the UK – and only for English residents. The rules vary in Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland. All arrivals will also need to provide contact details on arriving home via air, rail or sea.
The aim is to allow smoother travel between countries with similar or lower rates of infection. Travellers entering England from a ‘low-risk’ country won’t face a 14-day lockdown, while those travelling from ‘higher-risk’ countries will still be allowed to enter but will have to self-isolate on arrival.
Despite these changes, the Foreign Office does still ‘currently advise British nationals against all but essential international travel’ for all destinations that aren’t on the ‘safe’ list.
So where might you be able to plan a holiday for early next year? Here’s the full list of destinations exempt from quarantine requirements:
Akrotiri and Dhekelia
Anguilla
Antigua and Barbuda
Aruba
Australia
Bahrain
Barbados
Bermuda
Bhutan
Bonaire, St Eustatius and Saba
British Antarctic Territory
British Indian Ocean Territory
British Virgin Islands
Brunei
Cambodia
The Canary Islands
Cayman Islands
The Channel Islands
Chile
Cuba
Dominica
Falkland Islands
Faroe Islands
Fiji
Finland
Gibraltar
Greece (only the islands of Corfu, Crete, Rhodes, Zakynthos and Kos)
Greenland
Grenada
Hong Kong
Iceland
Ireland
Israel
The Isle of Man
Japan
Kiribati
Laos
Macao (Macau)
Malaysia
The Maldives
Mauritius
Micronesia
Mongolia
Montserrat
Namibia
New Caledonia
New Zealand
Northern Mariana Islands
Norway
Pitcairn, Henderson, Ducie and Oeno Islands
Portugal (only the Azores and Madeira – not the mainland)
Qatar
Rwanda
Samoa
Seychelles
Singapore
South Korea
South Georgia and the South Sandwich Islands
Sri Lanka
St Barthélemy
St Helena, Ascension and Tristan da Cunha
St Kitts and Nevis
St Lucia
St Pierre and Miquelon
St Vincent and the Grenadines
Taiwan
Thailand
Timor-Leste
Tonga
Turks and Caicos Islands
UAE
Uruguay
US Virgin Islands
Vanuatu
Vietnam
Expect the list to continue to change over the next few weeks.
There are now no major European destinations on the list. Italy, Spain, Greece, mainland Portugal and France have now been removed following an increase in cases.
It’s important to point out that the list also includes countries like Australia that are still not accepting travellers from the UK, so check your destination carefully before booking that trip. And take a look at the safety measures being taken by airlines.
Here’s everything you need to know about travel in Europe after Brexit.