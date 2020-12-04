Travellers no longer have to self-isolate on their return from around 70 destinations around the world

After months of lockdown, we’d only just about got our heads around leaving our flats. We couldn’t quite believe that holidays in the UK were officially back on the agenda, and then even trips abroad became a reality again. In July, the government removed travel restrictions on a sizeable list of countries, for travellers who live in England.

During November’s national lockdown, both domestic and overseas holidays were banned, with only those travelling for ‘business or education’ reasons exempt. However, as of December 2, there is no ban on international travel – even for those in the worst-affected, Tier 3 areas.



The list of countries you can currently visit without having to quarantine on your return is changing all the time, with new nations being added and others being taken off with little notice. Spain, France, Malta, Croatia, mainland Portugal, Turkey, Italy, Germany and Sweden were all recently removed, due to rising cases in those destinations.

Since November 14, travellers returning from Greece (excluding the less-affected islands of Rhodes, Crete, Corfu, Kos and Zakynthos) have had to self-isolate. As of November 28, those coming back from Estonia and Latvia have had to quarantine. By contrast, anyone travelling from Bhutan, Timor-Leste, Mongolia, Aruba and a handful of Pacific islands (Samoa, Kiribati, Micronesia, Tonga, Vanuatu and the Solomon Islands) have no longer had to.

As of December 5, ‘high-value’ business travellers will be exempt from quarantine when returning to England from any country. Certain performing arts professionals, TV production staff, journalists and recently signed elite sportspeople will also no longer have to self-isolate.

Instead of the previous two-way ‘air bridge’ agreement, whereby other countries would remove restrictions on UK visitors arriving in exchange for access for their citizens to the UK, the new ‘travel corridor’ approach only removes the mandatory 14-day self-isolation period on return to the UK – and only for English residents. The rules vary in Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland. All arrivals will also need to provide contact details on arriving home via air, rail or sea.

The aim is to allow smoother travel between countries with similar or lower rates of infection. Travellers entering England from a ‘low-risk’ country won’t face a 14-day lockdown, while those travelling from ‘higher-risk’ countries will still be allowed to enter but will have to self-isolate on arrival.

Despite these changes, the Foreign Office does still ‘currently advise British nationals against all but essential international travel’ for all destinations that aren’t on the ‘safe’ list.

So where might you be able to plan a holiday for early next year? Here’s the full list of destinations exempt from quarantine requirements:

Akrotiri and Dhekelia

Anguilla

Antigua and Barbuda

Aruba

Australia

Bahrain

Barbados

Bermuda

Bhutan

Bonaire, St Eustatius and Saba

British Antarctic Territory

British Indian Ocean Territory

British Virgin Islands

Brunei

Cambodia

The Canary Islands

Cayman Islands

The Channel Islands

Chile

Cuba

Dominica

Falkland Islands

Faroe Islands

Fiji

Finland

Gibraltar

Greece (only the islands of Corfu, Crete, Rhodes, Zakynthos and Kos)

Greenland

Grenada

Hong Kong

Iceland

Ireland

Israel

The Isle of Man

Japan

Kiribati

Laos

Macao (Macau)

Malaysia

The Maldives

Mauritius

Micronesia

Mongolia

Montserrat

Namibia

New Caledonia

New Zealand

Northern Mariana Islands

Norway

Pitcairn, Henderson, Ducie and Oeno Islands

Portugal (only the Azores and Madeira – not the mainland)

Qatar

Rwanda

Samoa

Seychelles

Singapore

South Korea

South Georgia and the South Sandwich Islands

Sri Lanka

St Barthélemy

St Helena, Ascension and Tristan da Cunha

St Kitts and Nevis

St Lucia

St Pierre and Miquelon

St Vincent and the Grenadines

Taiwan

Thailand

Timor-Leste

Tonga

Turks and Caicos Islands

UAE

Uruguay

US Virgin Islands

Vanuatu

Vietnam

Expect the list to continue to change over the next few weeks.

There are now no major European destinations on the list. Italy, Spain, Greece, mainland Portugal and France have now been removed following an increase in cases.

It’s important to point out that the list also includes countries like Australia that are still not accepting travellers from the UK, so check your destination carefully before booking that trip. And take a look at the safety measures being taken by airlines.

Here’s everything you need to know about travel in Europe after Brexit.