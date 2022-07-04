Three years ago, the American juggernaut that is MLB (Major League Baseball) crash-landed in the capital with its first London series. Now, it’s back with a day-long extravaganza in Crystal Palace Park and it’s got some pretty illustrious guests in tow.

Described as ‘baseball meets festival vibes’, ‘MLB Home Run Derby X’ lets you watch games featuring legendary teams the Boston Red Sox, Chicago Cubs, Los Angeles Dodgers and New York Yankees, and catch a lineup of live music headlined by none other than acclaimed London-born rapper and Time Out cover star AJ Tracey, who’ll be providing the all-American proceedings with a London edge.

There’ll also be batting cages where you can practise your swing and plenty of tasty food to complete the festival atmosphere. And you’ll need your sustenance because there are FOUR big baseball games to see on the day; two preliminary games, a third-place play off and the final, which will determine which of the four teams is one step closer to taking home gold as part of the HRDX Champion global tour.

Each of the teams will include a line-up of famous Babe Ruth-style baseball superstars including Boston Red Sox’s Jonny Gomes, Chicago Cubs’ Geo Soto, Los Angeles Dodgers’ Adrián González and New York Yankee’s Nick Swisher. As well as younger up-and-coming players and some wildcard, beginner players – ‘like Strictly come dancing, but baseball’ according to the organisers.

Dramatic home runs, tasty food and tunes from one of the country’s finest rappers, you say? Count us in!

MLB Home Run Derby X takes place on July 9 at Crystal Palace Park. Tickets start at £33.

