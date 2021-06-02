The pizza dons want to share their new brew with the masses

I live quite close to one of the Zia Lucia branches. I won't tell you which. I don't want you stalking me. What I can do is heartily endorse their pizza. It's very good stuff. Bonus points for four different doughs available for the bases. Vegetable charcoal? Yes please.

Now with a whopping five outlets in London (Highbury, Aldgate, Wembley, Wandsworth and Hammersmith), Zia Lucia is celebrating five years of existence with the launch of a new special beer called Birra Cabriole. And they want to give you some of it. For free. Next Wednesday.

That's right, anyone who drops into any branch of Zia Lucia and orders some food on June 9 will have complimentary Birra Cabriole forced on them. Created in collaboration with Brighton-based brewers Laine Brew Co, the unfiltered lager clocks in at 4.6% and is, apparently, redolent of 'a day spent at the seaside'.

Worth mentioning always, of course, is the fact that Zia Lucia's logo (Auntie Lucia) featured in Time Out's inaugural Restaurant Mascot Power Rankings.

