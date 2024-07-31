Aldi will open four new London supermarkets before the end of the year

Everyone in London wants one thing: to live near an Aldi. Not only is the German supermarket generally much cheaper than Tesco Express and Sainsbury’s Local, it has international cuisine themed weeks, and the infamous middle aisle, where you can inexplicably cop everything from leaf blowers to night vision goggles.

So, Londoners will be happy to hear that four new Aldis are coming to London before the end of this year.

Leytonstone, Beckton, Holloway Road and Muswell Hill – you’re in luck. The supermarket will be opening up in these areas before the year is out. The new stores will create more than 150 new jobs. The opening dates and exact locations haven’t yet been revealed.

Jonathan Neale, managing director of national real estate at Aldi UK, said: ‘There are still thousands of shoppers in the capital that don’t yet have access to an Aldi nearby and, as a result, too many people have to make do with big prices at the big supermarkets.

‘That’s why, while we’re looking to open new stores across the country, London will be a particular focus for us over the coming years.’

Aldi is working towards plans to have a total of 1,500 stores in the UK, and has announced 500 new shops across the UK. Back in March the chain earmarked a dozen London locations where it wants to open supermarkets, so let’s hope this is just the start of more Aldis in the Big Smoke, eh?

