M&S is opening a second store in Battersea Power Station

Time to rip open a bag of squidgy pink pigs because Marks & Spencer has announced that it’ll be opening a new store in Battersea Power Station this November.

If you’re thinking: ‘isn’t there already an M&S at Battersea Power Station?’, you’d be correct. Marks and Sparks currently has a food hall in the swishly-refurbed industrial titan, which since opening in late 2022 has become one of London’s most popular attractions. The new M&S will be the chain’s second in the building and a ‘clothing and beauty’ outpost.

The massive new 8,400-square-foot store will build on the brand’s existing presence at the shopping centre, and it’ll feature womenswear, menswear, beauty, and accessories.

The new M&S will also create 30 new jobs, and it’s part of a wider commitment by the retailer to invest more than £30 million in its London stores. The capital already saw a market-style food hall open in Sidcup (southeast London) in June, and another is due to open at Friern Bridge Retail Park (in Barnet, north London) this August.

About the brand’s new BPS opening, M&S’s property director Will Smith said: ‘London is a hugely important city for us and so it’s brilliant to be bringing the very best of M&S clothing and beauty to even more customers.

‘We’ve had a fantastic response from customers to our existing food hall at Battersea Power Station and this is a unique opportunity to grow our footprint at the site.’

M&S has been on a streak of late. In addition to Battersea, it plans to launch 11 new stores in the UK over the next year – four ‘full-line’ shops and seven food halls.

The new M&S store joins Battersea Power Station’s head-spinning spectacle of dining, drinking, and shopping options, with the Grade II-listed behemoth boasting over 140 outlets. The new store doesn’t yet have a confirmed opening date – so watch this space for further updates.

