Takeaway pints in London: pubs near parks serving beer on draught
Pubs in London are allowed to pour one out for takeaway customers to enjoy in the sun
Pubs are closed, didn’t you know? Don’t worry – they’re back very soon. And in the meantime, some of London’s boozers have found a way to continue to serve their community in the best way possible: by pouring them a pint of the cold stuff to take away.
Many have been able to get the right licences in place to transform their pub into an offie, meaning they can sell fresh produce and alcohol to go. The same two-metre rule applies as it would in any shop, so there’s no standing at the bar for a natter – but what a good feeling to drink fresh from the tap again.
We’ve done the Lord’s work by rounding up all the London pubs near parks that are serving beer and other delights for you to take away. Grab a pint and head for some of that daily exercise – or a little sit – in the park. Or take it home for a sup in the garden
Just remember: public facilities in the capital are still largely closed right now, so don’t get caught short. And many parks are closing at earlier times each evening. Aaaand the government advice is still to stay at home as much as possible, before you go getting any silly park-session ideas. And do make sure to keep up that two-metre distance while you enjoy your summer sipping in groups of six. One final thing to mention – many pubs are now encouraging you to bring your own pint glass along to help reduce the use of single-use plastic. Drop your local a line to see if they’re joining the #plasticfreepints movement.
Otherwise, though, it’s bottoms up!
Victoria Park
The Lauriston
People’s Park Tavern
The Hemingway
The Empress
Hampstead Heath
The Duke of Hamilton
Red Lion and Sun
The Gatehouse
The Stag
Southampton Arms
Brockwell Park
The Sympathetic Ear
Bullfinch Brewery
The Florence
Clissold Park
Clissold Park Tavern
The Prince
Alexandra Palace
The Prince
Greenwich Park
Admiral Hardy
London Fields
Pub on the Park
The Dove
Cat & Mutton
Off Browadway
Forest Road Brewery (who also deliver to your door from their pint mobile)
The Prince Arthur
Primrose Hill
Prince of Wales
Clapham Common
Joe Public
Wandsworth Common
The Althorp
Crystal Palace Park
The Alma
Tooting Common
The Wheatsheaf
The Regent
Ravenscourt Park
The Duchess
Walpole Park
The Red Lion
Streatham Common
The Railway
Hilly Fields
Brickfields
Joyce
Telegraph Hill
The White Hart
Skehan’s
Peckham Rye
Victoria Inn
Herne Tavern
The Ivy House
Regent’s Park
York & Albany
Hackney Downs
The Star by Hackney Downs
Highbury Fields
Myddleton Arms
Bethnal Green Gardens
Fugitive Motel
The Sun Tavern
Priory Park
The Maynard Arms
Finsbury Park
Faltering Fullback
Ropemakers Field
The Grapes
Other pubs away from the parks
Old Ivy House, Clerkenwell
Black Lion, Hammersmith
Please note, situations are changing on a daily basis, so please check with your local before heading along for a pint.
Don't fancy heading out? Get the tinnies sent to you by checking our list of breweries delivering.