All Points East has revealed Mitski as its final headliner for 2024

Calling all sad girls. Mitski, the queen of melancholy pop, is coming to All Points East this summer. APE has announced a show truly for the girlies – the ‘My Love Mine All Mine’ and ‘Nobody’ singer will be joined by TV Girl, Beabadoobee, Ethel Cain and more at the east London festival. They’ll be blasting out softgirl bangers all over Vicky Park this August.

Mitski will return to the Big Smoke in August after doing four nights at the Eventim Apollo in May. It will be her last European performance on her ‘The Land Is Inhospitable and So Are We’ tour. The Hammersmith gigs are all sold out, so demand for her Victoria Park show is likely to be high. Here’s how to get tickets to Mitski at All Points East.

When is Mitski playing All Points East 2024?

Mitski will play the Vicky Park festival on Sunday August 18.

When do tickets go on sale?

The general sale will go live at 10am BST on Friday April 12. Tickets will be on sale on the APE website here.

Is there a presale?

There will be an Amex Cardmember presale, which is live now and ends 9am on April 12.

How much will tickets cost?

Tickets will start at £54.95 for first release.

Who’s on Mitski’s APE line-up?

Performing alongside Mitski is Ethel Cain, Beabadoobee, TV Girl, Arlo Parks, Infinity Song, Wisp, Strawberry Guy and more.

Who else is headlining All Points East 2024?

Mitski joins previously announced headliners Kaytranada (Friday August 16), Loyle Carner (Saturday August 17), LCD Soundsystem (Friday August 23) and The Postal Service / Death Cab For Cutie (Sunday August 25).

You can find our full guide to All Points East 2024 here.

What’s been said about the show?

The enigmatic singer has long been lauded by critics for her arresting stage presence, excellent vocals and mesmerising choreography, and on this tour we don’t expect anything different. NME called Mitski ‘one of our generation’s great shapeshifting songwriters’, while the Sunday Times has declared her ‘an artist of real complexity, rare courage and wilful experimentalism’.

