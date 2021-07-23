Next month, All Points East will make its grand return to us with four days of brilliant live music from the likes of Jamie xx, Foals, Kano, Jorja Smith, London Grammar and more. But with the beloved festival having been away so long, that might not be enough for you and if that’s the case, you’re in luck.

Once again, the team behind the fest have teamed up with Tower Hamlets Council, the local community and local organisations to keep the good vibes flowing for a whole week at In the NBHD. After all the bands and DJs have packed up their gear, the fun will carry on in Victoria Park for another three days and it won’t cost you a penny.

If you still haven’t had your fill of live music, there’ll be showcases of the best up-and-comers from East London Arts and Music sixth-form college, plus more acts and DJs in collaboration with Shesaid.so and Music Declares Emergency. Cabaret will come from The Bitten Peach, the UK’s only queer Pan-Asian cabaret collective, while renowned LGBTQ+ venue The Glory will curate the eclectic Werk in Progress, featuring spoken word, live art, stand-up and more.

Rory James

In the NBHD will also boast an outdoor cinema, screening cult classics like ‘The Adventures of Priscilla, Queen Of The Desert’ and modern faves like Greta Gerwig’s ‘Little Women’. Crafty types will be able to learn how to make flower corsages or sign up for a woodworking session, while daredevils can try their hand at aerial circus performance.

If you’re stuck for something to keep the kids entertained in the final week of the school hols, there’ll be plenty of family-friendly fun too, like the Half Moon Theatre or pop-up puppet shows at Bus King Theatre. While they’re engrossed in those adventures, head over to MoreYoga or get a massage from Helisa Therapies to really lean into relaxation mode.

There’ll also be a celebration of Bangladesh at 50, marking the country’s half-century of independence. Commemorate the occasion by learning some traditional Bangladeshi folk dance courtesy of Showmi Des and settle in for a screening of Concert From Bangladesh, which uses mixed-reality technology to take viewers through the musical history of the country, from mystical Baul singers to Dhaka’s hip hop scene.

For the full timetable of events, head to the All Points East site, where you can also get all the info on the music festival.

In the NBHD will take place between Aug 31-Sep 2 in Victoria Park, Grove Rd, E3 5TB.

