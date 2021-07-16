Feast your eyes on Covent Garden's new neon sculptures

Treat your peepers to a lush forest of neon lights at Covent Garden's latest art installation, an antidote to all things grey and drizzly. From Thursday 26th August, artist Chila Burman will turn its interior into a magical hybrid of Gods' Own Junkyard, Tracy Emin's tongue-in-cheek neon signs, and an animal-filled jungle.

Her signature light-up tigers will rampage through the market, flanked by glowing peacocks, snakes, and bulls. These references to Burman's Hindu Punjabi heritage will be joined by vivid collages of neon light, and framed by the words 'do you see words in rainbows?'

Does this look familiar? You might have already seen Burman's work covering Tate Britain during winter, when she brought a playful display of Diwali-inspired neon lights to its solemn neoclassical facade. It was so popular with lockdown-pummelled Londoners it ran for an extra month. This time round, she'll reuse lights and sculptures from the Tate installation as part of her commitment to recycling: if that doesn't inspire you to wash out your old yoghurt tubs, nothing will.

The free art bonanza continues with artist Lakwena's installation 'Nothing Can Separate Us', which is currently setting recycled yarn flags waving over Covent Garden's streets. Maybe techni-coloured art is just what Londoners need to feast our screen-wearied eyes: and if you've gotta take a selfie in front of it, no one's judging.

