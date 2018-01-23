All Points East reveals Catfish And The Bottlemen as final headliner for its concert series

A massive chunk of music news has landed from the brand new and increasingly exciting All Points East project, which is putting on an epic programme of music and entertainment. We can now reveal that the line-up of the first All Points East Presents one-day concert series (June 1-3) will include Catfish And The Bottlemen.

The Welsh indie-rockers will headline the fun, belting out their fuzzed-up melodic numbers to the Vicky Park masses. They might be fresh-faced, but they can sling a riff like nobody’s business, which should go down a treat with revellers.

Before The Bottlemen hit the stage in the evening, you can get stuck in to a melting pot of rock, punk, indie and synth-pop from a cast of established and hotly tipped names, including Blossoms, The Hunna, Frank Carter & The Rattlesnakes and The Neighbourhood.

And don’t forget the rest of All Points East – it’s ten days in total. Previously announced APE Presents acts The National (June 2) and Nick Cave And The Bad Seeds (June 3) will handle that side of things, while Björk, LCD Soundsystem and The xx are heading up the event’s three-day music festival (May 25-27). In between, there’ll be four days of eclectic but community-driven goings-on at the site in the shape of comedy shows, outdoor cinema, street food stalls galore, wellbeing sessions and family-friendly activities. As a big bonus, it’s free to enter the site during those days, with some ticketed events inside. That’s a sizeable portion of your summer sorted, then. You’re most welcome.

All Points East takes place May 25-Jun 3 in Victoria Park. Read more about All Points East.

