Amanda from 'The Traitors'
Photograph: BBC / Studio Lambert Associates / Mark Mainz

Amanda from ‘The Traitors’ is hosting a ‘betray ball’ at Two Brewers tonight

Grab a picture with the nation’s fave Welsh grandma

Written by
Alex Sims
Not since Bimini Bon Boulash sashayed down the runway on ‘RuPaul’s Drag Race UK’ back in 2021 has anyone become a nationally revered gay icon as fast as Amanda Lovett from ‘The Traitors’. 

The BBC reality TV show described as ‘the ultimate game of detection, backstabbing and trust’ became an unlikely hit at the end of last year. The premise: 22 people are taken to a remote castle in the Scottish Highlands. Among their number are three ‘traitors’ – a group of contestants selected by host Claudia Winkleman and tasked with covertly ‘murdering’ the other players – the ‘faithfuls’ – without being detected to steal a £120,000 prize fund for themselves. Basically, it’s a chaotic, long and very emotional version of ‘wink murder’. 

Out of all the players, Welsh grandmother Amanda – who was picked as a ‘traitor’ on the first day of the contest – quickly stole our hearts. Her camp mix of warm, maternal energy and merciless ability to mastermind the perfect game-playing strategy made it feel like she’d wandered straight out of a Love of Huns Insta post. 

It was only a matter of time before Amanda – aka the Welsh Dragon – did the rounds of the UK’s premier LGBTQ+ venues and tonight you’ll find her at Clapham’s long-established gay pub and club The Two Brewers. 

She’ll be appearing at The Betray Ball alongside drag queen host Poppycock (who may or may not be channelling Winkleman in an overly chunky knitted jumper) for a meet and greet where guests can snap a picture with the star and catch her on stage as she helps the audience play ‘Traitors’-style games of trust and treachery.

Head along for the chance to meet the nation’s fave Welsh granny in the flesh and stick around to dance the night away to a soundtrack from DJ Sam Londt. It’ll be a night to remember, and we promise you can trust us. We’re 100 percent faithful. 

The Betray Ball begins at 5pm on Fri Jan 27. Free entry before 9pm, £9 after. Club opens at 10pm. 

‘The Traitors’ series one is available to watch on BBC iPlayer

