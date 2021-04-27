London
Amazon Salon
Photograph: Amazon

Amazon is opening… a hair salon?

The Amazon Salon is opening in Spitalfields

By
Isabelle Aron
Here’s an Amazon pivot we didn’t see coming: hair salons. Amazon hair salons. But that’s what’s happening – and there’s one opening in London.

So, what is an Amazon hair salon? Will an Amazon robot be cutting your hair? Well… no. You can expect ‘augmented reality hair consultations’ and ‘point-and-learn technology’.

Basically, you’ll be able to try out different hair colours and styles using an augmented reality mirror and use QR codes to scan products and then buy them on – you guessed it – Amazon. Oh, and rather than a stack of out-of-date magazines, there will be Amazon Fire tablets loaded up with magazines for you to read.

Thankfully, the treatments will be done by actual humans: Elena Lavagni, owner of independent London salon Neville Hair & Beauty is running that side of things.

The Amazon Salon is currently only open to Amazon employees, but if you’re desperate to try out those augmented reality mirrors and see what you’d look like with a pink bob before you commit, it is opening to the public in the next few weeks.

The plan is for it to be an ‘experiential venue’ to showcase new products and technology, rather than a chain of salons, so the chances of Amazon Salons popping up on every high street are fairly slim right now. Probably for the best.

