A dash of LA has come to London, as La La Land legends NIGHT + MARKET have opened a much-anticipated pop-up in Holborn called Chet’s. Running for four months, Chet’s is the latest residency taking over Rondo La Cave’s ‘incubator kitchen’. It’s headed up by NIGHT + MARKET chef Kris Yenbamroong.

Yenbamroong will be bringing his signature Americana and Thai fusion to Rondo’s subterranean venue. It’s American comfort food meets Thailand: hot dogs, ice-cream sandwiches and smash burgers all infused with Thailand’s flavours. Highlights on the menu include ‘The Chiang Rai Chilli Dog’ with nam prik ong, ‘Palace Wedge’ (Yenbamroong’s take on the wedge salad) and ‘Stinky Fish Pasta’, a buccatini with butter and pla raa fermented fish.

To go with the eats, drinks will be supplied by Rondo La Cave’s impressive bottle shop which is full of those trendy natural and skin-contact wines.

Yenbamroong grew up working in his family’s Thai restaurant Talesai, which was incidentally LA’s first mainstream Thai restaurant, and has secured himself a solid fanbase across the pond for his string of successful ventures. In 2017, NIGHT + MARKET was also named LA’s 17th best restaurant out of 101 by the L.A. Times.

You’re not going to want to miss this, because among Yenbamroong’s cult following are stars none other than Gwyneth Paltrow and Leonardo DiCaprio. So in a way, by eating there you’ll technically be one degree closer to the climate-change battling heartthrob.

And if you miss can’t make this pop-up, Chet’s will be opening a permanent restaurant in Shepherd’s Bush in winter 2022. Stay tuned.

Chet’s, May 17-Sep. Rondo La Cave, 199-206 High Holborn, WC1V 7BD. Bookings here.

