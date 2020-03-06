Amy Winehouse has been honoured on Camden’s Music Walk of Fame

Billed as the UK’s answer to Hollywood Boulevard, but with solely musicians honoured and with ‘stones’ instead of stars set in the pavement, Camden’s Music Walk of Fame has started to commemorate the area’s musical heroes.

Once completed, the ‘Walk’ – which first opened in 2019 – will feature 400 stones leading from Chalk Farm to Mornington Crescent. First to be commemorated was British rock band The Who, followed by Madness, the late-’70s ska band who also hail from Camden. Both received plaques in a ceremony hosted by Dizzee Rascal.

And this week (March 4), a local legend was honoured with another stone set: singer Amy Winehouse was the third act to be named on the Walk of Fame.

The late artist had a deep love for her stomping ground of Camden, where she could often be found hanging out at the Hawley Arms pub along with Noel Fielding, and she’ll now be immortalised in the area.

Despite only releasing two albums before her death, and one post-humously, Amy is considered a music icon, and during her short but successful career won multiple Grammy awards.

This isn't the first time the artist has been celebrated in her old neighbourhood; in 2014, a statue in her image, complete with a coiffed beehive and winged eyeliner, was unveiled in Stables Market.

