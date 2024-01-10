In the market for a property in a posh bit of London with bags of green space – and don’t mind if it’s a bit of a doer-upper? We’ve just the thing. A derelict house next to a park in Notting Hill has gone on the market for £1.75 million.

Called The Cottage, the property sits on Walmer Road and dates back to the Victorian period. It’s thought that the pad was once home to the groundskeeper of Avondale Park, which it sits right next to. The property is also within the Avondale Park Conservation Area.

As for what The Cottage includes? Well, the details – particularly on the inside – are a little vague. The Maskells Rightmove listing indicates four bedrooms and one bathroom, as well as the usual one kitchen and dining room. It has front and back gardens – as well as, obvs, the entire park next door.

The listing describes The Cottage as ‘unmodernised’ though, judging from the boarded-up windows, it might be a little more run-down than that. Here are a few more pics of the place.

Sure, you’re not buying a properly done-up pad but think of the potential. Time to click your ‘Interior Design Masters’ brain into gear – or maybe hire someone else to do that for you.

The Cottage is being sold by Maskells and you can find out more on the Rightmove listing here.

