Pollock’s Toy Museum, London
Photograph: Chrispictures / Shutterstock.com

This beloved London toy museum is reopening as a pop-up

Pollock’s Toy Museum closed its permanent Fitzrovia home around this time last year

Ed Cunningham
Written by
Ed Cunningham
When Pollock’s Toy Museum announced that it was being forced to close up its Fitzrovia shop around this time last year, plenty of Londoners were understandably bereft at the news. The 170-year-old museum was a special sort of place, a characterful cubby-hole crammed with everything from board games and marbles to puppets and doll houses.

While Pollock’s is still searching for a permanent central London home, the museum is still active. Its next project will see a Pollock’s Toy Museum pop-up come to Croydon.

The museum’s Croydon pop-up will celebrate the toys of local factory A Barton & Co Toys, as well as offer a workshop space. The museum website promises that the temporary site will boast plenty of theatres, toys, games and dolls. Y’know, all the classic Pollock’s stuff we know and love it for.

Pollock’s Toy Museum’s Croydon pop-up will kick-off at Unit 49 of the Whitgift Centre on Saturday January 20 and will be open every Saturday for six months. Entry is free, though donations will help support finding Pollock’s a new permanent home.

And that isn’t all. The toy museum has already taken up residence in another temporary space in Leadenhall Market, in the heart of the City. Running every Friday from 11am to 4pm, Pollock’s City pop-up is on until January 26. 

The Pollock’s Toy Museum Croydon pop-up will be open every Saturday from January 20, 10am to 4pm. You can find out more on the official museum website here.

