London
Support us
Popular citiesBrowse all cities
Timeout
Support us

Get us in your inbox

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

Search
Musical Theatre Cafe (not real picture)
Photo by Time Out

An all-singing musical theatre diner is opening in the West End this summer

Some showtunes with your fries?

Andrzej Lukowski
Written by
Andrzej Lukowski
Advertising

If you’ve ever fretted that Theatreland lacks enough theatre-y things to do beyond actual shows, or if you’re only able to eat a burger and fries to the soothing sounds of a restaurant's waiting staff belting out ‘Defying Gravity’ then GREAT NEWS.

The team behind the popular but relatively no-frills Theatre Cafe (it’s basically a really nice booking office) have decided to take things a stage further: this summer will see the launch of the Musical Theatre Cafe Diner. Set over two floors on Shaftesbury Avenue, it’ll offer classic diner cuisine, feature West End memorabilia over the walls… and the staff will all be trained singers who’ll belt out musical theatre standards while you munch.

Clearly this is going to be some people’s idea of hell, and to them we say: probably give it a miss. But if you’ve ever yearned for a fabulous spot where you can keep the musical dream going in between shows, or if you’re just in the market for some showtunes with your lunch, then the Musical Theatre Cafe Diner might just be your new favourite restaurant.

The Theatre Cafe Diner will be at 154 Shaftesbury Avenue, with exact opening date TBC. For more information check out the official website.

The best upcoming London theatre shows to book for in 2022.

Musical theatre in London A-Z.

Share the story

Popular on Time Out

    Latest news

      Advertising

      Get us in your inbox

      Loading animation
      Déjà vu! We already have this email. Try another?

      By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

      🙌 Awesome, you're subscribed!

      Thanks for subscribing! Look out for your first newsletter in your inbox soon!

      Time Out

      About us

      Contact us

      Time Out products

      Time Out magazine

      Site Map
      © 2022 Time Out England Limited and affiliated companies owned by Time Out Group Plc. All rights reserved. Time Out is a registered trademark of Time Out Digital Limited.