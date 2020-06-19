An amazing mural to Black Lives Matter has appeared in Greenwich

The words ‘Black Lives Matter’ have been painted in yellow on a walkway in the borough

Inspired by similar artworks in cities across the USA, including New York, Washington DC and LA, London now has Black Lives Matter street mural in the borough of Greenwich.

The words ‘Black Lives Matter’ have been painted in yellow, covering the length of the walkway from Thomas Street to General Gordon Place in the centre of Woolwich.

The mural was painted by the Royal Borough of Greenwich and unveiled by Greenwich council leader Danny Thorpe. Over the last year, the borough has been working with race equality think tank Runnymede Trust in order to understand and address racial inequalities and discrimination in the area.

Speaking at the unveiling, Thorpe said: ‘As a borough, we have seen first hand the truly devastating impact racism can have on our communities. One in five of our residents are from Black backgrounds and in light of recent events, including the Black Lives Matter protests across the globe, we want to strongly reaffirm our commitment to eradicating racism and discrimination in our society.’

