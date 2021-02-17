An epic club night is taking over a virtual version of Tobacco Dock

Don’t let lockdown stop you from having a mad one this Easter

Tobacco Dock’s going virtual, baby. A replica of the venue has been created to host big nights out while we’re all locked down and unable to attend actual, real-life clubs. And it’s been done with a hell of a lot of detail. A collab between promoters and game manufacturers, its makers promise that no quirk of the space has been left undigitized.

To celebrate, Tobacco Dock is putting on a free virtual weekend of music, running from 8pm to 2pm on April 2 and 3.

The Friday line up will feature 40 big names (and up-and-comers) from the house and techno worlds: expect the likes of Adam Beyer, Hot Since 82 and Eats Everything. Then Saturday will be a drum’n’bass fest starring Sherelle, Chase & Status and many more very good DJs.

Want to attend? It’s easy. There’ll be no race to get tickets, dogs to traverse or picky security guards at the door, you just create a Tobacco Dock Virtual account and then log on to an app called Sansar via mobile, Mac, tablet, PC, or VR. (If you really aren’t tech savvy, you can also stream the sets on Facebook and Youtube.)

This isn’t the first time a London night has been replicated in the digital zone. Festival Junction 2 ran Junction 2: Connections earlier this year, giving attendees from around the world the chance to interact with each other in a virtual ‘festival venue’. LWE – the promoters behind Tobacco Dock Virtual – hope that more will follow. They plan to continue running the Tobacco Dock digital experience even when the IRL venue is open to partiers.

