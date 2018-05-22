An experiential cocktail bar inspired by ‘Black Mirror’ is launching in London

"Alright, mate? Fancy a quick, cheeky dystopian drink?" That’s what organisers of The Grid – a new drinking experience coming to London in June and July – are hoping will be the slogan of the summer. The Grid is said to be inspired by television series ‘Black Mirror’ and is being described as ‘an immersive, alcoholic escape experience’ (and that’s not even the dystopian part).

Participants at this futuristic adventure will be led into fictional artificial intelligence firm Neosight, a company using human volunteers to teach machines how to think more intelligently (or so they say). Punters will be asked to use this undercover position to help fight back against the machines – all whilst enjoying ‘sci-fi cocktails’, of course.

Yes, it sounds even more mad than Charlie Brooker’s vision of the future and a lot is still under wraps, but it’s being brought to you by a team with form – creators of code-breaking cocktail experience The Bletchley, ‘Breaking Bad’-themed meth lab-bar ABQ and the infamous naked restaurant, The Bunyadi.

So if ‘Black Mirror’ had you feeling blue, take the edge off with a couple of drinks at The Grid.

The Grid is taking place at an undisclosed location in central London in summer 2018. Tickets will cost £30-£40 per person, and will include two cocktails. Sign up to the waiting list at thegrid.london.

