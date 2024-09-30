An expert guide to the best cocktails in London

If you need an excuse to switch your pint for a paloma, we have it; London Cocktail Week. Taking place from October 3-13 (which is surely longer than a week, but let's not argue with an event that literally encourages us to get drunk for 10 days), this annual celebration of all things mixology. Celebrating 15 years of the event, co-founders Hannah Sharman-Cox and Siobhan Payne spoke to Time Out about their current fave cocktails in London, and where to find them.

1. Vesper Martini at Spy Bar, Whitehall

Hannah and Siobhan: ‘If you’ve not ventured to Spy Bar yet, we can’t recommend it enough. You need a bit of chutzpah to convince whoever’s at the front desk of the impressive Raffles London at The OWO to show you the way down, but once you’re there, you’re in for a treat. It’s all ever so cloak-and-dagger, so lean right in and order their Vesper Martini – which is given a modern twist with the addition of a house-made London honey distillate, adding rich, floral notes to the classic recipe and complemented by the bar’s own vermouth blend. It is also, notably, available alcohol-free.’



Spy Bar’s Vesper Martini is available as a tasting flight as part of the Connoisseur’s Collection during London Cocktail Week. More information here.

2. Sgroppino Royale at Swift, Soho

‘Trends may come and go and the weather might be getting colder – but when is elderflower liqueur, lemon sorbet and Champagne not a delicious treat? Wherever you are in London, you’re never far from an outpost of Swift and all three serve up this delicious cocktail with aplomb. It’s also the kind of drink that really could be thought of as a dessert. Or as a palate cleanser pre-dinner. Or just as a little pick me up mid-afternoon. Basically, it’s perfect.’

Swift’s Sgroppino Royale is available for £8 with Prosecco, or £12 with Champagne during London Cocktail Week, for wristband wearers. More information here.

3. Mirror Margarita at Hacha, Dalston

‘This was the first perfectly clear Margarita, created by agave expert Deano Moncrieffe and once named the 7th Best Cocktail In The World by Time Out! Lower in sugar, lower in calories and completely delicious. As well as being available in Hacha on Kingsland Road, it’s also handily available in Sainsbury’s, which means you can have award-winning cocktails in your own home. It’s perfectly balanced, looks cool on the shelf and can be elevated with a splash of champagne if you’re feeling fancy.’

Hacha’s Mirror Margarita is available at both the Brixton and Dalston sites as the ‘MM Spritz’ during London Cocktail Week - topped with Champagne and priced at £12 for wristband wearers. More information here and here.

4. Green Park Margarita at Kwant, Mayfair

‘When Kwant moved to its new location, owner Erik Lorincz knew he needed a drink that would become synonymous with his next space. Given its address, a classic cocktail of the same name as the tube he’s right next to seemed a good place to start. A Green Park is a Gin Sour (gin, lemon, egg white sugar) shaken with basil leaves. To bring it up to date, the gin has switched to tequila. He can’t make them fast enough. Kwant has the ability to whisk you far away from whatever bedlam is happening outside on Piccadilly and this drink has serious holiday vibes.’

5. Koji at Bar Kinky, Fitzrovia

‘Bar Kinky is a new bar on the block and absolutely one to be watched. Not only is this gem of a place somewhere you can definitely lose a few hours in, but their approach to cocktails is impressively creative. The drink that everyone is talking about is the Koji - yuzushu, sake, vodka and cream soda, created by Andrew the bar manager and Rinato the head bartender. The word Koji means happiness and good fortune in Japan, we think it's a pretty spot-on name for this absolutely delicious cocktail.’

Bar Kinky will serve a gin-based cocktail called Reload for London Cocktail Week, priced at £8 for wristband wearers. More information here.

6. Mezcal and Coconut at Dram, Covent Garden

‘Another new bar that has got a lot of people talking is Dram: a three floor Denmark Street space from an absolute stellar team, who are well known in the drinks world. Dram encompasses a cocktail bar, whisky tasting rooms, a terrace and they’ve even got a private pool room. Whilst we absolutely love the vending machine in the pool room that serves cans of ready to drink cocktails, what’s really not to be missed are their tap cocktails, served on the ground floor. Opt for the ‘Mezcal & Coconut’, made with Los Siete Misterios Mezcal, Coconut Water and Fino - it’s incredibly refreshing and comes out super fast.’

Dram will serve its Bee Pollen cocktail for London Cocktail Week, priced at £8 for wristband wearers. More information here.

Wristbands for London Cocktail Week cost £20.

