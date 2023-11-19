An Ibiza beach club is opening a rooftop bar in London

Ever been strolling the busy streets of Shoreditch and thought: ‘God, I wish I was in Ibiza right now?’. That might be a bit of a stretch, but if you have, you’re in luck. Soon you won’t have to go too far for some Mediterranean vibes, as an iconic Ibiza beach club brand is set to soon open an outpost in the area.

Blue Marlin Ibiza, a luxury restaurant and beach club which already has locations in Gran Canaria, the UAE, Mexico, and – you guessed it – Ibiza, will soon be taking over part of the Mondrian hotel with a monster, three-storey location.

The private members club will feature a bunch of amenities including no less than a rooftop pool and terrace with city views, a sushi bar, spa, lounge space, gym, nightclub and, just to even out all the fun, a co-working area.

There’ll be bags of events, DJ sets and other bits of live music to christen the terrace, and plenty of boogieing to be had in the nightclub. The restaurant will be rustling a delicious fusion of Japanese and Mediterranean cuisine – with all that to enjoy, it’s gonna take some real willpower to concentrate on answering emails.

Founder of Blue Marlin Ibiza Jelle Oomes said the opening of a branch in London is a ‘significant milestone’ for the brand, when speaking to the Standard. And even more excitingly, there’s not long to wait – Blue Marlin Ibiza London is due to open in early December. You can subscribe to news about it here.

Fancy getting an early peek at the building? You can find out more and book a stay at the Mondrian on its Booking.com listing here.

