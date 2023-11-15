London
Support us
Popular citiesBrowse all cities
Timeout
Support us

Get us in your inbox

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

Search
art'otel London Hoxton
Image: art'otel

London is getting another spectacular new art-themed hotel in 2024

Art’otel Hoxton’s artistic inspiration is an East End legend

Ed Cunningham
Written by
Ed Cunningham
Advertising

Whether it’s because they’re architecturally astounding or filled with tonnes of paintings and sculptures, plenty of hotels in London are pretty arty and creative. Within Time Out’s lists of the finest boutiques and most fabulous hotels in the city, there are countless places that certainly look like a work of art.

If you’re looking for a supremely arty London stay, one option is an Art’otel. And while the city already has one in Battersea (with a truly incredible rooftop pool, no less), it’ll soon get another: Art’otel London Hoxton is set to open in March 2024.

Art‘otels, for those not in-the-know, are a collection of hotels in which each one is inspired by a ‘signature artist’. The hotels are intended to be places you can both stay the night and discover art, often offering exhibitions, tours and the opportunity to create your own artworks.  

The Hoxton edition’s ‘signature artist’ is D*Face and it’ll feature exclusive works by the street artist. Each of the 357 rooms will apparently be art-inspired, while the rest of the building will boast bars, restaurants and terraces, as well as an indoor pool, spa and skyline gym.

Rooms will apparently start at about £400 per night. Here are a few preview renders of what the Art’otel London Hoxton will look like.

art'otel London Hoxton
Image: art'otel
art'otel London Hoxton
Image: art'otel
art'otel London Hoxton
Image: art'otel

There are currently five Art’otels around Europe (in London, Berlin, Cologne, Amsterdam and Zagreb). Those are inspired by the likes of Jaime Hayon, Georg Baselitz, SEO and Atelier Van Lieshout.

You can find out more on the official Art’otel Hoxton website here.

And if you want all the art but not so much of the hotel? From our top ten art exhibitions in London right now and seven exhibitions to see this month to a recent deep-dive into this city’s most exciting young artists, Time Out’s got that covered.

Did you see that a new optical illusions museum could soon open in London?

Plus: London is getting the UK’s first immersive roller-skating rink.

Stay in the loop: sign up to our free Time Out London newsletter for the best of the city, straight to your inbox. 

Share the story

Popular on Time Out

    You may also like
    You may also like
    Advertising

    Get us in your inbox

    Loading animation
    Déjà vu! We already have this email. Try another?

    By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

    🙌 Awesome, you're subscribed!

    Thanks for subscribing! Look out for your first newsletter in your inbox soon!

    Time Out

    About us

    Contact us

    Time Out products

    Site Map
    © 2023 Time Out England Limited and affiliated companies owned by Time Out Group Plc. All rights reserved. Time Out is a registered trademark of Time Out Digital Limited.