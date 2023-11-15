London is getting another spectacular new art-themed hotel in 2024

Whether it’s because they’re architecturally astounding or filled with tonnes of paintings and sculptures, plenty of hotels in London are pretty arty and creative. Within Time Out’s lists of the finest boutiques and most fabulous hotels in the city, there are countless places that certainly look like a work of art.

If you’re looking for a supremely arty London stay, one option is an Art’otel. And while the city already has one in Battersea (with a truly incredible rooftop pool, no less), it’ll soon get another: Art’otel London Hoxton is set to open in March 2024.

Art‘otels, for those not in-the-know, are a collection of hotels in which each one is inspired by a ‘signature artist’. The hotels are intended to be places you can both stay the night and discover art, often offering exhibitions, tours and the opportunity to create your own artworks.

The Hoxton edition’s ‘signature artist’ is D*Face and it’ll feature exclusive works by the street artist. Each of the 357 rooms will apparently be art-inspired, while the rest of the building will boast bars, restaurants and terraces, as well as an indoor pool, spa and skyline gym.

Rooms will apparently start at about £400 per night. Here are a few preview renders of what the Art’otel London Hoxton will look like.

There are currently five Art’otels around Europe (in London, Berlin, Cologne, Amsterdam and Zagreb). Those are inspired by the likes of Jaime Hayon, Georg Baselitz, SEO and Atelier Van Lieshout.

You can find out more on the official Art’otel Hoxton website here.

