An immersive ’Allo ’Allo supperclub is coming to Cahoots in London

Listen very carefully, we shall say zis only once: there’s another nostalgic supper club coming to London, this time hosted by vintage tube-themed bar Cahoots.

The quirky cocktail joint, usually awash with weary tourists in search of a post-Tussauds drink, is turning its attentions to local Londoners and staycationing Brits on the lookout for fun. And what better way to lure them in than with some good old-fashioned wartime lols?

That’s where ’80s BBC sitcom ’Allo ’Allo comes in. The immersive dinner, themed around the TV show, will see actors take on the roles of bartending couple René and Edith Artois, Herr Flick of the Gestapo and Officer Crabtree: presumably with highly theatrical foreign accents and plenty of slapstick antics.

The evening’s entertainment is centred around René's mission to hide a priceless painting (‘The Fallen Madonna with the Big Boobies’) in Cahoots’s Underground station, so it can be kept safe and out of the hands of Hitler until the war is over.

Watching all that unfold should help you work up an appetite for some classic French cuisine from Café René’s kitchen: you’ll bunker, sorry, hunker down for a meal of onion soup, coq au vin and fresh berry mille-feuille.

Cocktails will be served by the bar’s usual scoundrels will keep your spirits high and your glasses full throughout. Just be careful of your dicky ticker!

Tickets the the ’Allo ’Allo Dining Experience start at £60 per person – including the three-course meal and entertainment – and are available to book online now.

