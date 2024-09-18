An immersive Barbie DreamHouse is in London’s West End this week

Barbiemania might have been last year (2024 is all about Brat Summer, duh), but that doesn’t mean London has totally gotten over the leggy blonde doll just yet. As well as the landmark Barbie exhibition at the Design Museum, there’s now a new attraction in the capital about the toy. An immersive art installation inspired by Barbie’s DreamHouse has been revealed on the Strand as part of the London Design Festival (LDF).

Designer Nina Tolstrup has created ‘Pavilions of Wonder’, which celebrates the architecture of the Barbie DreamHouse. The free installation, sponsored by Mattel, is inspired by the homes in Palm Springs, California, of which the midcentury modern architecture prompted the design of Barbie’s home.

‘The theme for LDF this year is play, we originally were thinking of a fairground,’ Tolstrup told Dezeen. ‘Eventually we went to Palm Springs and studied the amazing houses there.

‘The pavilions sit together in harmony on the Strand,’ Tolstrup added.

The exhibition features three different immersive pavilions. As well as the structures which visitors can walk around and inside, there are real Barbie dolls on display. The installation is up until September 22.

Here’s a sneak peek of the artworks.

Photograph: Mattel / Barbie

Photograph: Mattel / Barbie

Photograph: Mattel / Barbie

