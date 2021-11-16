You may have listened to ‘Jamming’ by Bob Marley, but have you ever seen, felt and smelled it? You might soon get your chance.

An immersive exhibition called Bob Marley: One Love Experience, focused on the reggae legend’s work (and endorsed by his family) is making its global debut in London next year. For ten weeks the Saatchi Gallery will play host to the multi-sensory experience. You can expect a whole lot of unseen photography and memorabilia and a giant art installation, as well as a look at the legendary performer’s lifestyle, influences and passions. Areas of the show include the One Love Forest and the Soul Shakedown Studio.

The One Love Experience follows the success of ‘Get Up, Stand Up!’, the Bob Marley musical currently playing at the Lyric Theatre (‘The songs are terrific!’ gushes Time Out theatre editor Andrzej Lukowski). Next, we’d like a pop-up restaurant based on Lee Perry’s The Arc studio please.

The One Love Experience opens on Feb 1 2022 at the Saatchi Gallery. Tickets go on sale on Fri Nov 19.

