An immersive ‘Doctor Who’ adventure is coming to London next year – and you can buy tickets now

You read that right: ‘Doctor Who: Time Fracture’ is a new immersive show that will give you the chance to join in with the adventures of everybody’s favourite Time Lord.

At this stage, there is not a lot of information about it beyond that, but fear not: it is totally legit, being a collaboration between BBC Studios and Immersive Everywhere (creators of ‘The Great Gatsby’ immersive show), and we’re promised ‘a journey across time and space’ that will see you visit a series of different worlds.

There is no venue or firm dates yet – these will be revealed in February — but we’re promised it’ll be in London in late 2020, after the new season of ‘Doctor Who’ has aired. If you’re absolutely jonesing to get involved in it NOW, then good news: go to the official website and you can purchase a £57.50 ‘Gallifreyan Coin’, which effectively pays for your ticket in advance and gets you access to a special pre-sale so you can take first dibs on dates. You also get an exclusive coin pin badge, which may or may not look cool.

Also do enjoy the official trailer, which doesn’t really give much away other than that the Tardis is in it, which frankly for £57.50 you’d damn well expect.

