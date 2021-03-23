Booyeah! Three new pubs are opening in London

Pints are on the horizon, and they’ll be served from shiny new London boozers

That first post-lockdown pint is nearly in sight. It’s so close we can almost hear the clink of the glass against the tap. Londoners’ collective, ferocious thirst has meant that most beer garden spots have been snapped up for April, but by some miracle, the pub population of our city is about to grow by THREE.

Earlier this month, The Ham & High reported that Irish musician John Rynne, a Highbury resident, will be launching Brendan the Navigator (formerly known as The Tourian Lounge/Old Crown Inn) at 90 Highgate Hill, and he plans to be serving drinks outdoors from April 12. The pub takes its name from the intrepid Celtic Saint Brendan, patron saint of boatmen, travellers and portage canoes. According to Hot Dinners, the menu will keep up the nautical theme, with Cornish fish, oysters and wild Scottish salmon.

Up next, it’s The Perry Hill a long-standing Catford pub that’s getting some new love, and due to reopen on April 12. The venue is relaunching under new ownership and will be run by pub couple Phil Sutton and Oonagh McCormack, who previously worked at The Florence in Herne Hill. The Perry is a spacious joint and most importantly, has a pub garden with a HEATED pergola that can seat up to 200 people.

Last but by no means least is Camden Market’s The Farrier, a classy restaurant-bar in the market’s former horse and stables building where the brick is exposed, the wine list is long and the scotch eggs contain lamb instead of pulverised mystery sausage. It’s now taking bookings for up to four people from April 15.

If you haven’t booked a spot for your roadmap-abiding pint yet, these new arrivals might just have availability. Stay strong: Outdoor April is mere days away.

