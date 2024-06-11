London
Popular citiesBrowse all cities
Timeout

Get us in your inbox

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

Search
The Friends Experience, 2024
Photo: The Friends Experience

An immersive ‘Friends’ experience is coming to London this summer

Step into the iconic sitcom’s sets, recreate favourite scenes, plus more besides

Andrzej Lukowski
Written by
Andrzej Lukowski
Advertising

‘Friends’ and London go together like, well, clearly not as well as ‘Friends’ and New York but there was that whole two-part episode where Ross came over here to get married and Richard Branson made a weird cameo.

If you understand any of the previous sentence you’re probably comfortably in the target audience for ‘The Friends Experience: The One in London’. As the title suggests, it’s an official licensed immersive experience based upon the beloved ’90s sitcom. It’s also a small global franchise, with other editions in New York and Boston.

The experience had a UK trial in Birmingham last year, too, though sadly the second city never featured in an episode, unlike London: our edition of ‘The Friends Experience’ will feature content – a recreation of the church – specially based around ‘The One with Ross’s Wedding’.

The Friends Experience, 2024
Photo: The Friends Experience

Beyond that it’s an opportunity to explore – and take photos of yourself in – recreations of a wide variety of sets and scenes from the show, from Joey and Chandler’s recliner armchairs to the sofa from the opening credits. Visit Central Perk, hide behind Monica and Rachel’s door, and if you’re that way inclined spend away at a New York subway-themed restaurant and numerous gift shops. 

It’s basically an opportunity to take some cool selfies and wallow in ’90s nostalgia – in other words it’s everything you could possibly want out of life.

‘The Friends Experience: The One in London’ will open at the ExCel Centre in August, exact dates TBC. Presale starts on June 17 and general sale kicks off on June 18. Find tickets here.

Immersive theatre and shows in London.

The best new London theatre shows to book for in 2024.

Stay in the loop: sign up to our free Time Out London newsletter for the best of the city, straight to your inbox.

Share the story

Popular on Time Out

    You may also like
    You may also like
    Advertising

    Get us in your inbox

    Loading animation
    Déjà vu! We already have this email. Try another?

    By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

    🙌 Awesome, you're subscribed!

    Thanks for subscribing! Look out for your first newsletter in your inbox soon!

    Time Out

    About us

    Contact us

    Time Out products

    Site Map
    © 2024 Time Out England Limited and affiliated companies owned by Time Out Group Plc. All rights reserved. Time Out is a registered trademark of Time Out Digital Limited.