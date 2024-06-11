An immersive ‘Friends’ experience is coming to London this summer

‘Friends’ and London go together like, well, clearly not as well as ‘Friends’ and New York but there was that whole two-part episode where Ross came over here to get married and Richard Branson made a weird cameo.

If you understand any of the previous sentence you’re probably comfortably in the target audience for ‘The Friends Experience: The One in London’. As the title suggests, it’s an official licensed immersive experience based upon the beloved ’90s sitcom. It’s also a small global franchise, with other editions in New York and Boston.

The experience had a UK trial in Birmingham last year, too, though sadly the second city never featured in an episode, unlike London: our edition of ‘The Friends Experience’ will feature content – a recreation of the church – specially based around ‘The One with Ross’s Wedding’.

Photo: The Friends Experience

Beyond that it’s an opportunity to explore – and take photos of yourself in – recreations of a wide variety of sets and scenes from the show, from Joey and Chandler’s recliner armchairs to the sofa from the opening credits. Visit Central Perk, hide behind Monica and Rachel’s door, and if you’re that way inclined spend away at a New York subway-themed restaurant and numerous gift shops.

It’s basically an opportunity to take some cool selfies and wallow in ’90s nostalgia – in other words it’s everything you could possibly want out of life.

‘The Friends Experience: The One in London’ will open at the ExCel Centre in August, exact dates TBC. Presale starts on June 17 and general sale kicks off on June 18. Find tickets here.

