An immersive Monopoly experience is coming to London in 2020

This one’s for all of the board game lovers who’ve ever wanted to step inside their favourite games. Monopoly – the money-making, morally questionable property game – is being made into a live experience.

Hasbro Inc. and international theatre producer Selladoor Worldwide have announced a new partnership to make Hasbro's iconic brand Monopoly immersive. The Monopoly experience is due to open in a secret location in London in 2020.

Photograph: urbanbuzz/Shutterstock.com

‘We’ve been working for over a year with Hasbro on this exciting partnership, developing our concept and vision to bring one of the world’s biggest board game brands to life in this thrilling experiential theatre landscape,’ David Hutchinson, CEO of Selladoor Worldwide, said. The London location is expected to be the first in a series of future live experiences featuring popular Hasbro games.

The Monopoly attraction is expected to include challenges for teams to complete in order to move along the board and buy property, just like in the famous game. Shotgun the little dog.

