Netflix is a massive part of most people’s lives. Not ‘having’ Netflix these days is the equivalent of rejecting shoes or not using banks. In particular during the pandemic, the streaming film-and-telly service became invaluable to a lot of people trapped indoors. Suddenly ‘Selling Sunset’ wasn’t a trashy diversion. It was a bloody lifeline.

It should surprise no one, therefore, that Netflix is teaming up with London’s beloved Design Museum for an immersive summer exhibition.

Proper details (including its opening date) are not existent right now, although Tim Marlow, the venue’s CEO, has confirmed the show will focus on Netflix’s ‘commitment to storytelling’. Netflix meanwhile, has stated that the exhibition will let visitors get up-close-and-personal with various fan-favourite titles. ‘The Crown’? ‘Tiger King’? ‘He’s All That’?

Netflix has been involved in the ‘physical space’ for a little while now, with recent examples being a ‘Stranger Things’ experience in LA, a forthcoming ‘Bridgerton’ ball with Secret Cinema and of course that big ‘Money Heist’ immersive show.

Steve Johnson, vice president of design at Netflix, said the exhibition would celebrate the company’s ‘design journey’: ‘Our new immersive exhibition will take a closer look at our underpinning design philosophy,’ he said. ‘When something is designed well, it makes life easier, gives us joy and brings people together. And just like entertainment, design can fundamentally change the way we live our lives.’

