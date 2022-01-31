London
A render of the inside of the new Guinness brewery in Covent Garden
Image: Guinness

Guinness is opening a new £73 million microbrewery in Covent Garden

Bumper beer-drinking destination Guinness at Old Brewer’s Yard will launch in autumn next year

Chiara Wilkinson
Written by
Chiara Wilkinson
Apparently, one in every ten pints sold in London is now a Guinness. So stout lovers, rejoice! A brand-new drinking destination dubbed Guinness at Old Brewer’s Yard is set to open in Covent Garden next year, following a lip-biting £73 million investment. 

The microbrewery and events hub (although it doesn’t sound all that micro to us, with the venue taking up 50,000 square feet) will be located on a historic brewing site, that first produced beer 300 years ago, covering Mercer Walk, Langley Street, Neal Street and Shelton Street. 

It will feature a brewery with limited-edition beers, events spaces, a covered courtyard, a Guinness shop and an open-fire kitchen and restaurant with a 360-degree glass rooftop. There will also be the opportunity to try new brews – some that’ll only be available there – and tour the joint with a Guinness expert. 

The venue plans to be carbon neutral by 2030, to be fully accessible upon opening and to train 100 bartenders each year through a skills programme (fingers crossed that helps to limit the number of disappointing beer heads in the world). The space is set to open in Autumn 2023, subject to planning permission and consultation period. 

