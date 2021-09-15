Freddie and the boys are going to rock you and your cameraphone

If there’s one thing the success of the ‘We Will Rock You’ musical taught Londoners, it’s that Queen are definitely, really, extremely popular. If there's something else it taught us, it’s that the east end of Oxford Street is a terrible, terrible place to dump a busful of matinée-bound out-of-town day-trippers.

If you enjoyed said musical, chances are you’ll scream with joy at the news Queen are now set to open an immersive shop on Carnaby Street in a couple of weeks.

‘Queen the Greatest’ will open its doors on Tuesday September 28 and stay open until January. You can expect limited-edition music releases, and lots of fashion and lifestyle stuff, with new product drops and events every week. Months are themed, with the first being ‘music’. That means there will be vinyl releases every week. Find out more about the schedule here.

What makes the whole thing ‘immersive’? Glad you asked! Representing, as it does, the five decades through which the band have existed, ‘Queen the Greatest’ is a kind of two-floor journey through time. We’re told that it features a 1970s thrift store (Freddie Mercury and Roger Taylor had a stall in Kensington Market), snapshots of famous gigs and tours, as well as a 1990s record shop. All that jazz.

‘We are pleased to collaborate with Bravado on this project, which will be an exciting experience for everyone to come to London and enjoy,’ said the band Queen. ‘Carnaby Street was the perfect spot for the store to celebrate five decades.’

Sounds like a great place to visit. Unless you hate Queen. In which case you’ll loathe every moment!

Queen the Greatest, 57 Carnaby St, W1. From Tue Sep 28. Free.

Our spicy verdict on Back to the Future: The Musical.

The best London theatre shows right now.