London
Support us
Popular citiesBrowse all cities
Timeout
Support us

Get us in your inbox

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

Search
Marble Arch Hill
An impression of how Marble Arch Hill will look. Credit: MVRDV

An infinity room is opening inside that big hill in Marble Arch

Anthony James’ Lightfield will illuminate the lower levels of Marble Arch Mound

By Rhian Daly
Advertising

The announcement of London’s newest outdoor attraction might have baffled some earlier this year, but Marble Arch Mound has just gotten that bit more intriguing with the addition of its own infinity room. 

The 25m-high temporary hill that’s been erected at the Hyde Park end of Oxford Street will open to the public on July 26. When it does, it will boast a new art exhibition by acclaimed British-American artist Anthony James. 

The installation, called Lightfield, will be made up of 12 cubes, each connected by ethernet cables. The light is manipulated in two ways – when each box communicates with the others via one computer “brain”, or by visitors themselves. The exhibition has an interactive element that will see the movement of the public through the room affect the light’s path. 

The piece is designed to simulate the interconnected root structure of a birch tree forest and will be located in Marble Arch Mound’s own lower layers. 

'Lightfield consists of 12 cubes that allude to the mycorrhizal nature of birch tree forests,' James explains. 'This is the first time my work has been displayed and viewed in this fully immersive way – installed within an infinity room that transports visitors into another world to create a meditative and limitless narrative.'

Tickets to Marble Arch Mound are on sale now, starting at £4.50 for adults.

Want more infinity rooms? Get a first look at Yayoi Kusama's Tate installation

Check out another new outdoor attraction: Walthamstow's enormo-fountain.

Popular on Time Out

    Share the story

    Latest news

      Read next

        Advertising

        Get us in your inbox

        Loading animation
        Déjà vu! We already have this email. Try another?

        By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

        🙌 Awesome, you're subscribed!

        Thanks for subscribing! Look out for your first newsletter in your inbox soon!

        Time Out

        About us

        Contact us

        Time Out products

        Time Out magazine

        Site Map
        © 2021 Time Out England Limited and affiliated companies owned by Time Out Group Plc. All rights reserved. Time Out is a registered trademark of Time Out Digital Limited.