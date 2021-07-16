An impression of how Marble Arch Hill will look. Credit: MVRDV

The announcement of London’s newest outdoor attraction might have baffled some earlier this year, but Marble Arch Mound has just gotten that bit more intriguing with the addition of its own infinity room.

The 25m-high temporary hill that’s been erected at the Hyde Park end of Oxford Street will open to the public on July 26. When it does, it will boast a new art exhibition by acclaimed British-American artist Anthony James.

The installation, called Lightfield, will be made up of 12 cubes, each connected by ethernet cables. The light is manipulated in two ways – when each box communicates with the others via one computer “brain”, or by visitors themselves. The exhibition has an interactive element that will see the movement of the public through the room affect the light’s path.

The piece is designed to simulate the interconnected root structure of a birch tree forest and will be located in Marble Arch Mound’s own lower layers.

'Lightfield consists of 12 cubes that allude to the mycorrhizal nature of birch tree forests,' James explains. 'This is the first time my work has been displayed and viewed in this fully immersive way – installed within an infinity room that transports visitors into another world to create a meditative and limitless narrative.'

Tickets to Marble Arch Mound are on sale now, starting at £4.50 for adults.

