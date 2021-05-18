We’ve had a first look at that Yayoi Kusama exhibition, and wow

The Tate’s not messing around with this one, they’re giving the public exactly what they want: Yayoi Kusama’s Infinity Mirror Rooms, no funny business. A few years back they did a whole exhibition of Kusama’s art, filled with dot paintings and pumpkins, but the public just went ‘Yeah yeah, where’s the mirror room, mate? My Instagram’s not going to fill itself with selfies, is it?’

I mean, that show had an Infinity Mirror room too, but just one. One measly, little Infinity Mirror room. That wasn’t enough to satisfy the hunger, not even close. So the Tate is feeding the insatiable beast here with two big twinkly reflect-y lovely-looking immersive Kusama spaces. ‘I’ll never get a ticket though will I? Nothing EVER goes my way,’ I hear you scream. Don’t worry, buddy, it’s on for a whole flippin’ year. Treat it like the vaccine: let the old and infirm go first, and you can swan in six months later, once they’ve figured out if there are any devastating side-effects to immersive art.

Anyway, it’s open to Tate Members now, and to the great unwashed selfie-hunters from June 12. Here's what it looks like. It’s real nice:

Blue…