Walthamstow has a tricked out new enormo-fountain

[title]
Denizens of Waltham Forest will be aware that there’s been a lot of work going on in the centre of the borough; now hot on the heels of reopening of the Town Hall comes the unveiling of Fellowship Square, just outside.
In essence it’s a public square that will play host to a lively year-round programme of arts and culture, but from a family perspective the really very cool thing is that it has a ridiculously state-of-the-art fountain, with 144 individually programmable jets that can be programmed to respond to music, and lit up by coloured light.
Great for little ’uns to tear around in on a hot day, and for parents and bigger kids there’ll be vibrant displays there every night this summer. It surely has to be London’s pimpest fountain: something the humble Walthamites can be proud of.
There’s an ever-expanding programme of events lined up from July 17: the big highlight coming soon is a day of comedy from Soho Theatre on July 31, that will feature performances from big names Simon Amstell and Shappi Khorsandi.
Waltham Forest Town Hall. Tube: Walthamstow Central. Free.
For full listings, go here.
101 things to do in London with kids