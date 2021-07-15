London
Walthamstow fountain
Photo by Jenna Selby

Walthamstow has a tricked out new enormo-fountain

Fellowship Square features 144 individually programmable jets

By
Andrzej Lukowski
Denizens of Waltham Forest will be aware that there’s been a lot of work going on in the centre of the borough; now hot on the heels of reopening of the Town Hall comes the unveiling of Fellowship Square, just outside.

In essence it’s a public square that will play host to a lively year-round programme of arts and culture, but from a family perspective the really very cool thing is that it has a ridiculously state-of-the-art fountain, with 144 individually programmable jets that can be programmed to respond to music, and lit up by coloured light.

Fellowship Square fountain, Walthamstow, 2021
Photo by Jenna SelbyFellowship Square fountain, Walthamstow, 2021

Great for little ’uns to tear around in on a hot day, and for parents and bigger kids there’ll be vibrant displays there every night this summer. It surely has to be London’s pimpest fountain: something the humble Walthamites can be proud of.

There’s an ever-expanding programme of events lined up from July 17: the big highlight coming soon is a day of comedy from Soho Theatre on July 31, that will feature performances from big names Simon Amstell and Shappi Khorsandi.

Waltham Forest Town Hall. Tube: Walthamstow Central. Free.

For full listings, go here.

