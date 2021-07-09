When you think of inflatables, you probably think of helium balloons or paddling pools. Maybe even sex dolls. But inflatable art is also a thing, and blown-up objects are apparently super multifaceted. They are fleeting, they are flimsy – they also scream single-use plastic and a sort of awkward danger around knowing that they may pop at any second.

Anyway, you can go and see a warehouse full of inflatable creations (all in the name of art, of course) at a new exhibition launching today. ‘Hot Air’ is a fully inflatable show at Manor Place Warehouse featuring a variety of artists including Kalman Pool, who makes crazy blobby creatures, and Ant Hamlyn, who fashioned the world’s smallest hand-stitched bouncy castle.

Andrew Meredith

The show is brought to you by Bad Art, a London-based curatorial project that focuses on transgressive exhibitions and building a more inclusive art world to rebel against white-walled gallery arty-farty pretentious stuff. Up to you to decide if it is ‘bad art’ or not, I guess.

The exhibition is only on for a few days, so you better catch it soon before someone deflates it and stuffs it into their bag come Sunday afternoon.

‘Hot Air’ is at Manor Place Warehouse, 33 Manor Place, SE17 3BH. Jul 9-11. Free, but booking essential.

