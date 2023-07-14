An unmissable James Bond exhibition is coming to London this autumn

Fans of all things James Bond, this one’s for you. A huge, 180-piece exhibition of Bond-themed stuff is on its way to London this autumn. And this isn’t just any old bunch of memorabilia: it’s no less than the personal collection of Sir Roger Moore, one of the most famous actors to ever play Bond.

As you can imagine, the collection features lots of Bond collectibles that you won’t find anywhere else. Highlights apparently include the white ski suit from A View to a Kill, a special edition Omega watch and massive original posters of iconic Moore Bond films like Moonraker and The Spy Who Loved Me.

Between 1973 and 1985, Sir Roger Moore played James Bond seven times – more than any other actor in the franchise. The stuff in the exhibition is going up for auction, with Moore’s family flogging it all at Bonhams on Bond Street.

Photograph: Bonhams

The collection will be available to view on three dates at Bonhams, which are:

Sunday October 1, 11am to 3pm.

Monday October 2, 9am to 5pm.

Tuesday October 3, 9am to 5pm.

So if you want to get your eyes on all these fabulous Bond-themed items collected by Bond himself, you’ve only got a short window to do so. Or, of course, you can actually bid on the items on October 4 – though, be warned, lots of them are very spenny.

You can find out more about the exhibition on the official site here.

Bonhams, 101 New Bond St, W1S 1SR.

