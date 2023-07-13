London
Support us
Popular citiesBrowse all cities
Timeout
Support us

Get us in your inbox

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

Search
Person in a pink blazer and white gloves holding a pot of Haagen-Dazs ice cream
Photograph: Häagen-Dazs

Here’s how to get free Häagen-Dazs in London on National Ice Cream Day

For one day only there will be free scoops of the cold stuff at a central London pop-up

India Lawrence
Written by
India Lawrence
Advertising

There’s a day for pretty much everything these days. You’ve got National Peanut Butter Day, National Hug a Plumber Day and even Nike Air Max Day. But perhaps best of all is National Ice Cream Day, which is just a hop, skip and a lick away. To celebrate the occasion (which is this Sunday, July 16), Häagen-Dazs will be giving out free scoops of the good stuff.

To claim your free scoop, on Sunday you’ll need to head to the Häagen-Dazs pop-up on the third floor of the John Lewis flagship store on Oxford Street. The catch is that you’ll have to buy something to get the freebie – if you can really call that a catch. Fortunately, Häagen-Dazs will be putting on a very enticing spread.

The store will be offering exclusive flavours only available on-site, including cookie dough chip ice cream, as well as raspberry and lemon sorbets. Plus, there’ll be the newly-launched Macaron Collection with double chocolate ganache, strawberry and raspberry flavours. There will also be the chance to create your own ice cream served with a load of toppings and sauces. 

Ok, it might not be a sheeryakh from an Afghan ice cream shop in Ilford, but we’d be pretty damn pleased with a free scoop of Häagen-Dazs, to be honest. Especially if it’s chocolate.

These are the best ice cream shops in London

And these are the best bakeries.

Share the story

Popular on Time Out

    More on Summer

      Latest news

        Advertising

        Get us in your inbox

        Loading animation
        Déjà vu! We already have this email. Try another?

        By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

        🙌 Awesome, you're subscribed!

        Thanks for subscribing! Look out for your first newsletter in your inbox soon!

        Time Out

        About us

        Contact us

        Time Out products

        Site Map
        © 2023 Time Out England Limited and affiliated companies owned by Time Out Group Plc. All rights reserved. Time Out is a registered trademark of Time Out Digital Limited.