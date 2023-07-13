Here’s how to get free Häagen-Dazs in London on National Ice Cream Day

For one day only there will be free scoops of the cold stuff at a central London pop-up

There’s a day for pretty much everything these days. You’ve got National Peanut Butter Day, National Hug a Plumber Day and even Nike Air Max Day. But perhaps best of all is National Ice Cream Day, which is just a hop, skip and a lick away. To celebrate the occasion (which is this Sunday, July 16), Häagen-Dazs will be giving out free scoops of the good stuff.

To claim your free scoop, on Sunday you’ll need to head to the Häagen-Dazs pop-up on the third floor of the John Lewis flagship store on Oxford Street. The catch is that you’ll have to buy something to get the freebie – if you can really call that a catch. Fortunately, Häagen-Dazs will be putting on a very enticing spread.

The store will be offering exclusive flavours only available on-site, including cookie dough chip ice cream, as well as raspberry and lemon sorbets. Plus, there’ll be the newly-launched Macaron Collection with double chocolate ganache, strawberry and raspberry flavours. There will also be the chance to create your own ice cream served with a load of toppings and sauces.

Ok, it might not be a sheeryakh from an Afghan ice cream shop in Ilford, but we’d be pretty damn pleased with a free scoop of Häagen-Dazs, to be honest. Especially if it’s chocolate.

These are the best ice cream shops in London.

And these are the best bakeries.