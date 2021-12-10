London
Photograph: Still from Sex and the City (2008) credit Entertainment Film
‘And Just Like That’ : the internet is calling for a Samantha Jones spin-off in London

The ‘Sex and the City’ character has apparently moved to our fair city

Written by
Time Out contributors
Samantha Jones is in London, apparently. Or at least that’s how the creators of the ‘Sex and the City’ spin-off ‘And Just Like That’ have written the series’ best character out of the show. (In reality there was a pay dispute between actor Kim Cattrall and producers.)

The spin-off started airing on Sky and Now TV this week without the 65-year-old PR guru/champion shagger. Before the show’s release, the rumour about the character’s whereabouts was that she was going to be killed off. The story that the show-makers have gone for, though? That she’s fallen out with Carrie, Charlotte and Miranda and gone to live in our fair city. ‘Sexy sirens in their sixties are still viable there,’ it’s stated about London.

The storyline has stirred up a lot of debate on Twitter. First up, people were wondering where in London shed be hanging out. Some suggested she’d do a Princess Diana and make a guest appearance at the RVT. Others were entertained by the idea of her putting up with all the Covid regulations we’ve had to experience.

The main call from fans though? Sack off And Just Like That and make a Samantha in London spin-off.

