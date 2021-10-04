The ‘if “Squid Game” was in London’ memes have arrived

And they are awfully relatable

‘Squid Game’, heard of it yet? If not you're about to (here, but also from all your mates). Netflix's next big thing – it's a South Korean survival drama where a group of 456 people are invited to play a series of children's games to win roughly 28.5 million quid (except it's Korean so 45.6 billion KRW (Korean won). However, there's only one winner. And for those who lose, there can be life-threatening consequences.

The show landed on September 17 and is already one of the most-watched shows on Netflix at the moment (or ever). Naturally, where there's a buzzing bit of pop culture, there's a load of Londoners making it all about them. And thank god, because we all love that little London spin on things, don't we?

So we thought, you know what, let's get the week off to a nice start by rounding up some of the best ‘if Squid Game was in London’ memes we've seen. So, here you go, afternoon procrastination sorted.

The Londoners will not talk to some rando offering them a chance to play a game, meme.

Always a classic, even though we know we're a friendly bunch really.

If Squid Game was in London pic.twitter.com/5x5vA32a2o — OnlyZans (@OnlyZans) September 30, 2021

... or as this person pointed out

Squid game wouldn’t work in London because we would’ve told my man fuck off on the platform — MB☘️ (@acm_mb) September 30, 2021

This thesis on the visual identity of childhood in south London

We all still know how to draw it, like riding a bike.

if squid game was based in south london pic.twitter.com/A8pfJGKk94 — certified lover girl (@keriisssss) September 30, 2021

The classic ‘wait for London to turn this into an escape room’ tweet.

Which, to be fair, isn't exactly unlikely to happen.

I give it less than a month and there will be a real life #squidgame set up somewhere in London charging people £50 each to play Red Light, Green Light and Tug of War 😩 — Luke James Pascoe (@pa5coe) October 3, 2021

And the person who will do it, if you back him.

Keeping it OG with the activities too. Bulldog!!

Make sure I don’t get big money because I’ll make a East London Squid Game.



What to expect:



1. Penny Up The Wall

2. Knock Down Ginger

3. Bulldog

4. Nut Rush

5. Run Outs — Oxtail/AfroZendaya (@Ryan2Point0) October 2, 2021

And naturally, any excuse to bring *that* Tug of War result back up.

It'll never not be funny, let's be honest.

Most of the London lot would be dead in the Squid Games Tug of War challenge...we saw the videos — Beeb (@ybees3) September 30, 2021

