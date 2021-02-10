The National Theatre has added the ‘gay fantasia’ to its At Home archive. It’s essential viewing

The National Theatre has so far managed to perfectly punctuate each moment and mood of lockdown with releases of performances from its archive to its At Home streaming platform – and its latest drop is no different.

Ready for those who’ve just wrapped up on Channel 4’s ‘It’s a Sin’, and befitting LGBT+ History Month, ‘Angels in America’ has finally arrived on At Home.

Tony Kushner’s masterpiece (full title: ‘Angels in America: A Gay Fantasia on National Themes’) was written in response to – among other things – the Aids crisis as it struck the USA in the 1980s. And its National Theatre staging in 2017 at the NT’s Lyttleton theatre was showered with praise – later transferring to Broadway, where it scooped up a load of TONY awards.

Andrew Garfield starred in this rare outing of the much-revered ‘gay fantasia’, and at the time, our reviewer described his turn as ‘one of the performances of the year’.

Garfield isn’t the only highlight. The incredible cast also includes Russell Tovey and Denise Gough. There’s flawless storytelling from ‘War Horse' director Marianne Elliott. And, overall, it’s an ambitious, hallucinatory, two-part, eight-hour saga. So exactly the sort of thing to shake up your monotonous months at home.

Both part one, ‘Millennium Approaches’, and part two, ‘Perestroika’, have joined the digital streaming collection, available to view now when you subscribe to the service (£9.98/month).

Other new additions of cinema-quality recordings to the theatre streaming platform include ‘Antigone’ starring Christopher Eccleston and Jodie Whittaker, and David Hare’s ‘Behind the Beautiful Forevers’. But frankly, we’d pay the monthly fee for ‘Angels in America’ alone.

‘Angels in America’ is now streaming on NT at Home.

Another reason to sign up to NT at Home? Rock me, Amadeus!

Missing the theatre LOADS? Here’s a bunch of shows to stream immediately.