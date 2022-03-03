Angela Hartnett and Tom Kerridge are holding a Cook for Ukraine event

Proceeds will go to Action Against Hunger’s humanitarian appeal for people fleeing the invasion

If you’re looking for a way to help Ukrainians fleeing their country as Russia’s invasion continues, chef Angela Hartnett has a tasty solution.

The acclaimed cook is part of an all-star line-up who will serve up delicious grub this Monday (March 7), with all proceeds going to Action Against Hunger’s DEC Ukraine Humanitarian Appeal. Michelin-starred Tom Kerridge, Sabor’s Nieves Barragán Mohacho, Northcote’s Lisa Allen, Brawn’s Ed Wilson and The French House’s Neil Borthwick will join Hartnett at the event, which will take place at Barboun Shoreditch.

Each chef will create one course each for the night, while cocktails will be concocted by Monica Berg and Alex Kratena from Tayēr + Elementary to add yet more excitement for your tastebuds.

If you can’t make it to the charity dinner, you’ll still have the chance to take part and take home some unmissable prizes from an accompanying silent auction. There’s no word on exactly what will be up for grabs, but organisers promise ‘an incredible selection’ of items from across the food industry.

Tickets for the Cook for Ukraine event are on sale now and can be purchased here. The full 100 percent of ticket sales will be donated to Action Against Hunger and support UNICEF UK’s Ukraine appeal. The silent auction will be launched on March 6.

